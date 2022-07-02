Finland's energy imports surge by 93 pct in Q1
By Trend
Energy imports to Finland surged by 93 percent to 4.1 billion euros (4.28 billion U.S. dollars) in the first quarter on a year-on-year basis, showed preliminary data from Statistics Finland, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Compared to the significant increase in cost, the volume of energy imports only rose 2.8 percent, a result of higher energy prices, Statistics Finland explained.
Among energy products, crude oil was the most imported with a value of 1.7 billion euros.
Most energy products were imported from Russia, whose share was 47 percent, said Statistics Finland.
--
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz