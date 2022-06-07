N. Korea reports 61,730 new suspected COVID-19 cases

7 June 2022 22:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

North Korea reported more than 61,000 new fever cases Tuesday, with the daily count remaining under 70,000 for the second consecutive day, Trend reports citing Yonhap News Agency.

Over 61,730 more people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters. It provided no further information regarding additional deaths.

The total number of fever cases since late April came to over 4.19 million as of 6 p.m. Monday, of which more than 4.08 million have recovered and at least 115,240 are being treated, it added.

The death toll stood at 71 as of Friday, according to its latest mortality update released the following day.

