By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 7, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies have grown and 24 have decreased in price, compared to April 6.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,827 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on April 7 Iranian rial on April 6 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,942 55,030 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,039 45,205 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,449 4,461 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,790 4,809 1 Danish krone DKK 6,162 6,168 1 Indian rupee INR 554 558 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,739 137,832 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 22,540 24,644 100 Japanese yens JPY 33,952 34,017 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,359 5,361 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,598 33,730 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,124 29,259 1 South African rand ZAR 2,868 2,868 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,850 2,852 1 Russian ruble RUB 512 505 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,680 31,905 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,900 30,918 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,972 48,960 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,401 1,410 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,555 34,820 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,989 9,027 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,604 6,597 100 Thai baths THB 125,065 125,304 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,965 9,987 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,489 34,510 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,827 45,876 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,032 8,997 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,638 13,630 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,921 2,927 1 Afghan afghani AFN 477 477 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,892 12,888 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,718 100 Philippine pesos PHP 81,741 81,922 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,358 3,236 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,020 12,014

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 276,158 rials, and the price of $1 is 253,094 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 268,558 rials, and the price of $1 is 246,132 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 269,000-272,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 295,000-298,000 rials.

---