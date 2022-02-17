By Trend

The gas price in Europe continued declining as Wednesday trading opened, decreasing to around $780 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to London’s ICE trading data, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The price of gas futures for March delivery at the TTF hub in the Netherlands was down at $777.7 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 66.21 euro per MWh (on the basis of the current euro exchange rate against the dollar, prices at ICE are in euro per MWh).

By now the price of gas has partially recovered losses, standing at $793. The total decrease in the gas price since the trading opened has reached around 5%.

On the previous day the price of gas in Europe declined below $800 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since December 31, 2021, following the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

---

