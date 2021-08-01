By Trend

In the region, work is under way to drill new, deeper wells, Trend reports citing turkmenian media.

At the same time, productive wells are transferred to the gas-lift method of operation. The work carried out significantly contributes to an increase in the volume of oil produced here.

The total volume of «black gold» mined in this region in the first half of this year, held under the motto «Turkmenistan – the Homeland of Peace and Trust», has reached 566 thousand tons.

