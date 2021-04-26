By Trend

Biden’s statement on 1915 events will push Turkey even further away from the US, Svante E. Cornell, Director of the Institute for Security and Development Policy, and one of its co-founders told Trend.

“It appears unclear to me what that this action by the Biden administration is attempting to achieve. By contrast, the negative implications of the declaration are obvious: Turkey will be pushed even further away from the United States, and more people in Turkey than before will conclude that the US is a hostile country to Turkey. I also think this will make it more unlikely that Turkey opens its border with Armenia, and if so, the Biden Administration's declaration - which made Armenians in the diaspora very happy - may end up making life more difficult for those Armenians that live in Armenia itself,” he said.

The US President Joseph Biden called the events of 1915 in the Ottoman Empire “genocide”.

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that Turkey's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, allegedly carried out so-called 'genocide' against the Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated previously that there was no genocide against Armenians in the history of Turkey and the events of 1915 need investigation.

Turkey called on Armenia to open the archives of 1915 and create a joint commission to investigate the events. But Armenia has not yet responded to Turkey's proposal.

