Iran ranks second in the world in terms caviar production and third in terms of sturgeon farming, Chairman of the Iran Fisheries Organization Nabiollah Khon Mirzaei told IRIB, Trend reports.

Iran ranks second in caviar production after China, said the shairman.

Khon Mirzaei noted that earlier, Iran's place in caviar production was associated with sturgeon fishing in the Caspian Sea.

The chairman said that after sturgeon fishing was banned in the Caspian Sea 10 years ago, Iran has been raising sturgeon at farms.

Currently, there are sturgeon breeding facilities and an export terminal in Iran's Mazandaran Province, the official added.

Iran plans to produce 100 tons of caviar and 10,000 tons of sturgeon a year by March 20, 2026.

