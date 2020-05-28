By Trend

Kyrgyzstan on Thursday reported 74 new COVID-19 cases, raising its total number of infections to 1594, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Deputy Health Minister Nurbolot Usenbaev said at his daily online news briefing that 2338 tests for the virus were held in the past 24 hours.

He added that 105 thousand 855 analyzes were carried out from February 5 to this day.

He noted that among the newly infected, 27 are medical workers, raising the total number of infected medical workers to 326, including 247 recoveries.

He said that 23 people recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people who had been discharged from hospital to 1066.

Currently, 512 patients are in hospital, and 6 of them are in intensive care.

A total of 2648 people in the country who have had contact with infected patients are under medical observation, and another 7184 people are in home quarantine under the supervision of doctors for the same reason.