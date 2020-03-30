By Trend

Herbal medicines are being tested to treat patients infected with the coronavirus at the Ahvaz Jundishapur University of Medical Sciences of Khuzestan province in southwestern Iran, said professor of Ahvaz Jundishapur University of Medical SciencesMansour Amin, Trend reports citing Tasnim news agency.

According to Amin, the drug made with a plant-derived flavonoid has been tested on 10 patients at Razi Hospital in Ahvaz.

Amin added that five coronavirus carriers reacted positively to this drug and preliminary results show that the drug is effective in the treatment of COVID-19.

The professor expressed hope that the remaining patients will also react positively to this drug.

"If the results are positive, the drug can be tested on other patients with the approval of the Ministry of Health, Treatment and Medical Education of Iran," he said.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 38,300 people have been infected, 2,640 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 12,300 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain further spread of the disease. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on February 19.

