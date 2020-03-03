By Trend

Turkey will not continue to take care of millions of Syrian refugees for another nine years, despite what Europeans may think, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

“The Europeans think that Turkey will continue to take care of the refugees for another nine years. Such a thing will not happen,” Erdogan said during a news conference with visiting Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.

“Turkey has fulfilled all its responsibilities when it comes to Syrian refugees. But the EU has failed to abide by the March 18 declaration and continues to implement double standards,” he said in a harsh critique of the bloc.

“We have already spent $40 billion for refugees so far. We demand the EU take a fair share of the burden. We do not even want the promised 1 billion euros anymore,” he added.

The Bulgarian prime minister voiced his agreement.

“I honestly cannot understand why the EU didn't provide the financial support it promised. The crisis can only be solved with common sense and abiding by the requirements of the agreement. One of the core principles of the EU is sharing the burden,” Borisov said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz