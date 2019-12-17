By Trend

Today, on December 16, 2019, the signing ceremony of the joint program with the UN under the title: "Improving the social protection system by introducing inclusive quality social services at the local level" took place, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen embassy in Azerbaijan.

From the Turkmen side, the document was signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov.

On behalf of the UN, the document was signed by the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan Elena Panova.

This project provides for active work to further improve the system of social services and close cooperation in this area with the structures of the United Nations Organization.

The project is implemented as part of the joint work of the Government of Turkmenistan with the United Nations, aimed at implementing the Sustainable Development Goals at the national level.

The signed joint program will create the legal basis for strengthening and expanding the joint interaction of state bodies and public organizations of Turkmenistan with the relevant agencies of the United Nations system.

---

