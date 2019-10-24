By Trend

Ceremony of bilateral documents signing between Turkmenistan and Japan, which confirmed parties' objective for activation of multilateral cooperation, Trend reports with reference to Altyn Asyr TV channel.

A memorandum for cooperation in area of infrastructure (as well as roadmap) between Turkmenistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, as well as the agreement on cooperation between Turkmenistan's State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs and Japan's Bank for International Cooperation were signed.

---

