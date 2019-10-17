By Trend

A meeting was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom to Turkmenistan Hugh Stanley Philpott on Oct.16, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting, the British ambassador presented copies of his credentials to the Turkmen minister. The parties discussed a wide range of issues regarding the political-diplomatic, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian interaction of the two countries. They also considered the possibility of expanding regular contacts between the foreign ministries.

The parties especially focused on the constructive cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United Kingdom within the framework of international organizations, primarily on the UN and OSCE venues. Diplomats also noted the particular importance to support the initiatives and candidatures of the two states in various structures of international organizations on a reciprocal basis.

The establishment of the Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group with the House of Lords of the United Kingdom in the Assembly of Turkmenistan in 2018 marked the evidence of active inter-parliamentary cooperation between the two states.

Noting the effectiveness of cooperation, the Turkmen minister expressed his readiness to provide support to the ambassador in his activities to further develop bilateral relations.

