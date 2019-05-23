By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The volume of trade turnover of Tajikistan with the CIS countries in January-April 2019 increased by 5.4 percent compared to the same period in 2018.

The CIS countries accounted for 56.3 percent, or $751.1 million of the total foreign trade turnover of Tajikistan, according to the Tajik Ministry of Economic Development. The trade deficit with the CIS countries made up $508.7 million.

High trade growth is observed with Azerbaijan (75.7 percent), Uzbekistan (49.7 percent) and Ukraine (15.5 percent).

Tajikistan's trade with Azerbaijan totaled $1.7 million. With Uzbekistan, the trade exceeded $93.3 million, more than $45.9 million of which was the import of products.

As before, the first place in the trade turnover is occupied by Russia - $332.6 million. Kazakhstan ranked second with $277.6 million.

Tajikistan's foreign trade was at $4.2 billion in 2018.

The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is free association of sovereign states that were formerly part of the Soviet Union. Formed in 1991, it now comprises 10 countries.

