By Trend

The prices of foreign currencies remained unchanged in Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran.

The prices of foreign currencies decreased in Iran’s black market.

According to the Central Bank of Iran, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,923 rials.

Foreign currency Iranian rial USD 42,000 GBP 53,418 CHF 41,552 SEK 4,356 NOK 4,776 DKK 6,276 INR 598 AED 11,437 KWD 138,054 PKR 100 28,303 JPY 100 38,329 HKD 5,351 OMR 109,233 CAD 31,187 NZD 27,402 ZAR 2,910 TRY 6,937 RUB 650 QAR 11,539 IQD 100 3,527 SYP 82 AUD 28,822 SAR 11,200 BHD 111,701 SGD 30,492 BDT 100 49,882 LKR 10 2,389 MMK 28 NPR 100 37,141 LYD 30,010 CNY 6,172 MYR 10,058 THB 100 131,950 KRW 1000 35,155 JOD 59,238 EUR 46,923 KZT 100 11,061 GEL 15,301 IDR 1000 2,896 AFN 531 BYN 20,193 AZN 24,706 PHP 100 79,713 TJS 4,450 VEF 4,206 TMT 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system announced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 166,396 rials, and the price of $1 is 147,078 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from the sale non-essential goods and export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 102,578 rials, and the price of $1 is 101,918 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 143,000-146,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 164,000-166,000 rials.

