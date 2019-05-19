By Trend
The prices of foreign currencies remained unchanged in Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran.
The prices of foreign currencies decreased in Iran’s black market.
According to the Central Bank of Iran, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,923 rials.
|
Foreign currency
|
Iranian rial
|
USD
|
42,000
|
GBP
|
53,418
|
CHF
|
41,552
|
SEK
|
4,356
|
NOK
|
4,776
|
DKK
|
6,276
|
INR
|
598
|
AED
|
11,437
|
KWD
|
138,054
|
PKR 100
|
28,303
|
JPY 100
|
38,329
|
HKD
|
5,351
|
OMR
|
109,233
|
CAD
|
31,187
|
NZD
|
27,402
|
ZAR
|
2,910
|
TRY
|
6,937
|
RUB
|
650
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
IQD 100
|
3,527
|
SYP
|
82
|
AUD
|
28,822
|
SAR
|
11,200
|
BHD
|
111,701
|
SGD
|
30,492
|
BDT 100
|
49,882
|
LKR 10
|
2,389
|
MMK
|
28
|
NPR 100
|
37,141
|
LYD
|
30,010
|
CNY
|
6,172
|
MYR
|
10,058
|
THB 100
|
131,950
|
KRW 1000
|
35,155
|
JOD
|
59,238
|
EUR
|
46,923
|
KZT 100
|
11,061
|
GEL
|
15,301
|
IDR 1000
|
2,896
|
AFN
|
531
|
BYN
|
20,193
|
AZN
|
24,706
|
PHP 100
|
79,713
|
TJS
|
4,450
|
VEF
|
4,206
|
TMT
|
11,966
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
The SANA system is a system announced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 166,396 rials, and the price of $1 is 147,078 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from the sale non-essential goods and export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 102,578 rials, and the price of $1 is 101,918 rials.
In the black market, $1 is worth about 143,000-146,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 164,000-166,000 rials.
