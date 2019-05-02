By Trend

In the last Iranian year (March 21, 2018-March 20, 2019), Iran's Qazvin province exported 803,000 tons of goods, the chairman of Qazvin Industry, Mine and Trade Organization Saeed Nabil said, Trend reports citing IRIB.

During this period, Qazvin's main exports were iron, cables and wires, oil products, detergents, pistachio and honey, Nabil said adding that the province's exports amounted to $680 million. in his words, the goods were mainly exported to Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, Turkey, Afghanista, the UAE and Syria.

The chairman noted that Qazvin's exports decreased in the last Iranian year. Nabil named liquidity as the main problem of Qazvin's export sector and said that development of trade is an important goal in the current year (starting on March 21, 2019).

According to him, officials from Ukraine, Iraq, Germany, Russia and Tajikistan recently visited the province to familiarize with its trade potential.

In the meantime, almost no incentives are provided for export in Iran, and problems in money transactions increase every day, he added.

