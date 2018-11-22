By Trend

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin and Uruguayan Minister of National Defense Jorge Menendez have agreed to develop practical cooperation between the defense ministries of the two countries at a meeting in Montevideo, TASS reports.

"Uruguay is an important and reliable partner of Russia in Latin America. The 150-year-long relations of friendship and mutual trust between our countries create a solid basis for strengthening cooperation in different spheres and, most importantly, for developing dialogue and practical cooperation between the defense ministries of the two countries," Fomin said.

He noted similarity of Russian and Uruguayan approcahes to key international issues adding that "constructive work in the UN Security Council, with Uruguay's temporary membership in 2016-2017, serves as confirmation of this." The deputy defense minister expressed gratitude to his Uruguayan colleagues for traditional support of Russian priorities in UN General Assembly on transparency measures and trust building in space, international informational security and unacceptability of Nazism heroization.

Fomin also informed Menendez about the humanitarian situation in Syria, stressing the importance of assisting refugees returning home and providing assistance to civilians. The deputy defense minister noted that "effective fight against terrorism and extremism is only possible if the international community consolidates its efforts." Fomin also invited his Uruguayan colleagues to take part in the next International Military-Technical Forum "Army."

The Uruguayan minister confirmed the readiness of the country's army to develop practical cooperation with the Russian Armed Forces.

Fomin arrived in Montevideo upon Menendez' invitation after certain agreements were reached in April 2018 at the 7th Moscow Conference on International Security. The deputy defense minister's visit to Uruguay will last until November 23.

