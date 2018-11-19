By Trend

Uzbekistan's agriculture machinery holding, UzAgroTechMachHolding (O'zagrosanoatmashxolding), has registered an additional issue of shares worth 273.94 billion soums (over $33.12 million), the State Committee of Uzbekistan for Assistance to Privatized Enterprises and Development of Competition told Trend.

The total value of the holding’s accounted shares exceeded 864.9 billion soums ($104.57 million).

The Committee said that as of Nov. 16, 2018 the securities of 603 joint-stock companies were taken into account at the Central Securities Depository, the total volume of which amounted to 5.599 trillion with a nominal value of 57.135 trillion soums.

The financial sector (banks, stock exchanges, investment funds, leasing and insurance companies) accounted for 3.336 trillion shares with a nominal value of 14.964 trillion soums.

A large majority of corporate bonds in Uzbekistan fell on the share of commercial banks. According to the Committee, the Central Securities Depository accounted for 500,000 corporate bonds totaling 198.06 billion soums, of which 450,000 bonds or 148.06 billion soums were issued by only three commercial banks.

Earlier, it was reported that the Nov. 5-9 trade week at the Tashkent Republican Stock Exchange ended with 250 purchase and sale transactions on shares of 32 joint stock companies. As a result, 567.2 million shares worth a record high of 12.4 billion soums were sold against 101.3 billion soums last week.

Since the beginning of the year, 8,839 security transactions worth 553.5 billion soums have been concluded at the Tashkent RSE. Some 8.46 billion securities of 115 issuers were used in the trades.

(8271.27 UZS = 1 USD on Nov. 16)

---

