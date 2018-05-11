By Trend

Iran Khodro (IKCO), the Islamic Republic’s biggest automaker company, has manufactured over 30,190 passenger cars during the last Iranian calendar month (March 20 – April 20).

The figure indicates a fall by 10 percent compared to the same period of the preceding year, the company said.

In the meantime, the company sold 18,238 passenger cars, earning some 6,710 billion rials (Based on official rate of 42,000 rials per each USD).

The company’s Peugeot model cars registered the highest output and sale among the manufacture brands. Iran Khodro sold 3,670 billion rials of various Peugeot cars in the one-month period.

Iran Khodro sold 6,730 billion rials worth of passenger cars in the same month of preceding year (March 20-April 20, 2017).

Iran’s car industry registered a production growth by 13.7 percent in the last fiscal year, ended March 20, 2018. Iranian auto manufacturers produced over 1.535 million cars during the 12-month period.

Iran manufactured 1.44 million passenger cars in last fiscal year, 14.8 percent more year-on-year.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz