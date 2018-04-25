Trend:

The US is interested in developing economic relations with Kazakhstan, the US Ambassador to Kazakhstan George Krol said at the forum of the American Chamber of Commerce in Kazakhstan, Kazakh media outlets reported.

He added that American and Kazakh experts interact with each other both in Washington and Astana, participating in regular consultations, in order to find new ways of increasing bilateral trade turnover.

"As for sanctions (US sanctions against Russia), they are not aimed against Kazakhstan. I hope that these sanctions will be removed, with further development of trade relations between the US and Russia, as well as other countries," Krol said.

The ambassador also stressed that the ongoing reforms on modernization of the economy in Kazakhstan will affect the attraction of investment in the country and increase trade between the US and Kazakhstan.

In January 2018, Kazakhstan and the United States signed agreements worth over $2.5 billion.

The United States ranks second in terms of direct investment in the Kazakh economy, and the trade turnover between the countries in 2017 was about $2 billion.

