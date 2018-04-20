By Trend

Consultations on consular issues between Turkmenistan and Tajikistan took place in Dushanbe, the state migration service of Turkmenistan said on April 20.

Representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the State Migration Service and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkmenistan participated in the meeting.

"Noting the positive dynamics of the development of bilateral relations in the political, cultural and humanitarian spheres, the sides exchanged views on the development of cooperation between the consular services of the two countries," the said the message.

The parties noted the importance of holding such consultations on a regular basis. The two countries among the joint beneficial economic activities, mentioned the project of construction of the railway Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Tajikistan (TAT).

Cooperation in the mining and oil and gas industry, energy sector and mineral resources processing, infrastructure projects of regional importance was also noted among the topical areas of the partnership.

