By Trend

Uzbekistan and Tajikistan will hold joint military drills before the end of this year, Uzbek media reported on April 18.

According to the source in the Defense Ministry of Tajikistan, such drills will be held for the first time.

Currently, representatives of the defense departments of the two states are considering the appropriate date for the drills, the number of soldiers and officers, military equipment to be involved.

Working out of the combat missions can be conducted on the territory of several training grounds located in the territory of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

During the training, the states plan to work out the cooperation in the fight against international terrorism.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz