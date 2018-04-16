By Trend

Structural changes will be made in a number of Turkish state bodies as part of the country’s transition to the presidential form of government, Turkish media reported April 16.

It is expected that once Turkey switches to the presidential form of government, a number of Turkish state bodies that are subordinate to the Cabinet of Ministers will be liquidated or unified.

There are 25 state bodies in the subordination of the Turkish Cabinet of Ministers.

It was earlier reported that Turkey will abolish the position of prime minister in 2019 in connection with the transition to the presidential system of government.

Also, the number of seats in the Turkish parliament will increase from 550 to 600.

New commissions will be set up in the parliament.

A constitutional referendum was held in Turkey April 16, 2017, where, 51.33 percent of votes were in favor of amendments to the Turkish constitution.

