By Kamila Aliyeva

Tajikistan increased the volume of electricity supplies from the Regar substation (Tajikistan) to neighboring Uzbekistan.

Now daily electricity supply to the neighboring republic amounts to 1 million kWh, Central Asian media outlets reported.

On the first days (from April 2), electricity exports to Uzbekistan amounted to 672,000 kWh. After the commissioning of the second power transmission line, with a capacity of 220 kW, the volume of supplies reached 1 million kWh per day. Since April 2, that is, since the beginning of exports up to now, the volume of electricity supplies to a neighboring country amounted to about 6 million kWh.

The state energy holding of Tajikistan noted that the volume of exports will increase step-by-step. In total, according to the agreements, Tajikistan will supply up to 1.5 billion kWh of electricity to the neighboring country.

Tajikistan exports electricity to Uzbekistan at a price of 2 U.S. cents per kilowatt.

The state energy holding also noted that currently the third power transmission line with capacity of 220 kW - Uzlovaya in Isfara - is being prepared with the aim to increase the volume of electricity supplies to Uzbekistan.

Tajikistan can export up to 5 billion kWh of electricity. Seasonal recipients of Tajik electricity are Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan (1.5-2 billion kWh) along with Uzbekistan.

Over 18 billion kilowatt hours of electricity, which allowed the country to provide electricity without imposing a limit, were produced in Tajikistan in 2017.

Previously, Central Asia had a unified energy system. It included 83 power plants with total capacity of 25,000 megawatts in the territory of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and southern Kazakhstan.

In winter, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan accumulated water in reservoirs and received electricity and energy resources (coal and natural gas) from Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. In summer, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan sent water to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan for irrigation farming.

However, after Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan left the unified energy system of Central Asia in 2003 and 2009, respectively, the system ceased to function.

