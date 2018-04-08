Trend:

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused France of supporting terrorists, Turkish media reported.

"France supports terrorists and hosts terrorists at Elysee Palace. You can't explain it and you can't get rid of terrorism. As long as the West feeds these terrorists, it will sink," Erdogan said.

Turkish president noted that 4,000 terrorists have been neutralized during Operation Olive Branch in northwestern Syria's Afrin.

"4,000 terrorists have been neutralized in Afrin as I was recently informed. I have not yet counted the terrorists neutralized in Turkey, abroad and in northern Iraq. If we add them, this figure may reach 4,200 or 4,300," he said.



