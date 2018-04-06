By Trend

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will participate in the regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on Friday, which will particularly focus on cooperation in law enforcement area. All in all, the agenda contains 13 issues covering a wide range of cooperation areas within the integration, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said, TASS reports.

"Ministers will share views on pressing global and regional problems, dwell upon issues of fortification of external political coordination, discuss prospects of deepening cooperation in the law enforcement, cultural, humanitarian and military fields," the ministry stated.

The Russian side also plans to present "a draft joint statement of CIS foreign ministers on efforts to prevent dilution of the principle of non-intervention in the affairs of sovereign states," the statement said.

"The agenda also contains the issues of cooperation in the military area, including amendments to provisions on activities of the Council of defense ministers of the CIS member-states and its secretariat," the ministry added.

