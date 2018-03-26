Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is due to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Tashkent on March 27, Presidential Spokesman Komil Allamzhonov said March 26, Russian media outlets report.

Mirziyoyev and Lavrov will meet on the sidelines of an international conference on Afghanistan.

The high-level international conference on Afghanistan, "Peace Process, Security Cooperation and Regional Connectivity", will take place in Uzbekistan’s capital of Tashkent on March 26-27.

The conference will be attended by foreign ministers of several countries, including Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan.