By Trend

Central Bank of Iran will conduct a pilot project on launching an online system for trading currencies.

The decision was made as part of a plan to deal with surging currency prices in the country, Mehr news agency reported.

Issuing currency bonds and the pre-sales of gold coins are among the other measures to tackle the growing value of foreign currencies.

Over the past Iranian week, the value of the US dollar against Iranian rial in the free market increased by 3.46 percent to post 47,196 rials on Thursday.

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put the official rate of the US dollar at 37,091 rials on Thursday, an increase of 0.3 percent compared to the preceding week.

According to the country’s real-time data sharing system, SANA, euro added 2.38 percent to rest at 59,568 rials on the weekend. The official rate of euro increased by 2.02 percent to stand at 46233 rials.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz