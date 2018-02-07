By Trend

Turkey and Iran discussed the military Operation Olive Branch during the visit of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to Tehran, the Turkish media reported on February 7.

Cavusoglu’s visit to Iran was held on February 7 and a meeting with the Iranian president is expected as part of the visit.

On January 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

