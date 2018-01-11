By Trend

The level of oil production in Kazakhstan in 2018 shouldn’t be less than the level reached in 2017, said the Minister of Economy of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov at the meeting of the government on January 11.

"Firstly, we can all congratulate and say thanks to our oil industry workers, since 86.2 million tons is a record volume of oil production in our country's history. This achievement significantly helped us to reach 4 percent of GDP growth in 2017. This year our colleagues from the Ministry of Energy plan to extract approximately the same volume and, maybe, even slightly higher. The Ministry of Energy will have specific figures when specifying the macro forecast," the minister said told journalists.

As for the forecast of oil prices, Suleimenov referred to the official macro forecast - $45 per barrel.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz