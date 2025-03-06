Azernews.Az

Thursday March 6 2025

Price of Azeri light decreases

6 March 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)
Price of Azeri light decreases
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light oil at the port of Augusta in Italy has dropped compared to previous figures, bringing the price to further low per barrel on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more