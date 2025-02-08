Azernews.Az

Saturday February 8 2025

Fitch release its financial forecast for SOCAR

8 February 2025 15:25 (UTC+04:00)
Fitch release its financial forecast for SOCAR

Fitch Ratings, an international credit rating agency, has released its financial forecast for the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) for 2025, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more