Azernews.Az

Monday October 14 2024

Uptick in Azerbaijani oil price amidst global oil decline

14 October 2024 18:17 (UTC+04:00)
Uptick in Azerbaijani oil price amidst global oil decline
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Oil prices have dropped in global markets.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more