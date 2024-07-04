Global oil prices experience significant decline

4 July 2024 11:51 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Oil prices have dropped in global markets, Azernews reports.

The price of a barrel of "Brent" oil on the London ICE ("InterContinental Exchange Futures") exchange decreased by $0.5 to $86.84.

The price of one barrel of "Light" oil on the New York NYMEX ("New York Mercantile Exchange") decreased by $0.56 to $83.32.

These slight fluctuations in oil prices reflect ongoing market dynamics influenced by global supply and demand factors, geopolitical developments, and economic indicators. Oil prices are closely watched as they impact energy costs, inflation, and economic growth worldwide.

---

