SOCAR Türkiye is optimistic about Petkim activity prospects for 2024
"SOCAR Türkiye" predicts more favorable prospects for the "Petkim" petrochemical complex in 2024, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%