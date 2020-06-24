By Ayya Lmahamad

The volume of Azerbaijan’s gas exports increased by 13.6 percent or 2 billion cubic meters year-on-year in the period between January and May, amounting to 16.4 billion cubic meters of gas, the Ministry of Energy’s press service reported on June 24.

Azeri-Chirag- Guneshli produced 5.4 billion cubic meters of gas, Shah Deniz produced 8 billion cubic meters of gas and SOCAR production amounted to 3 billion cubic meters of gas.

The country’s gas sales abroad also increased by 13.4 percent, amounting to 5.6 billion cubic meters.

The volume of gas exported to Georgia was 1.2 billion cubic meters, while the volume of gas supplied to the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline system was 51,000 cubic meters.

Turkey exported more than 4.3 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas, which is 21.7 percent more compared to the same period of 2019.

Furthermore, in the reporting period, Azerbaijan produced 15.2 million tons of oil, including condensate.

Azeri- Chirag- Guneshli accounted for 10.5 million tons of oil (including condensate) produced in the country for this period, and Shah Deniz accounted for 1.6 million tons (including condensate).

For the reported period, SOCAR accounted to 3.1 million tons of oil production.

Thus, production of oil (including condensate) was about 463,000 tons less than in the same period last year.

Additionally, in the first five months of this year, Azerbaijan exported 12.6 million tons of oil (including condensate), which is 468,000 tons less compared to the same period in 2019.

Out of which, Azeri- Chirag- Guneshli consortium’s export amounted to 12 million tons of oil condensate, while SOCAR exported 569,000 tons.

It should be noted that since commissioning, TANAP has been transporting 5.47 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Turkey.

Azerbaijan processed 2.5 million tons of oil in the first five months of 2020 and oil refining in the country was 61.3 thousand tons less compared to 2019.

