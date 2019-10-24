By Trend

As many as 40,000 people were involved in the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) project at its peak, BP Vice President for communications, external affairs and strategy in the Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey region Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli said at the International Energy Charter Forum in Baku, Trend reports Oct. 24.

“The SGC is one of the biggest projects in the world,” Aslanbayli said. “Investments in the project amount to $40 billion.”

The BP vice president noted that in 2018, the Shah Deniz Stage 2 and the South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion projects were implemented ahead of schedule and with costs below the planned amount.

“The first commercial deliveries began on June 30, and the liabilities on gas supply were successfully fulfilled,” Aslanbayli added.

The SGC is one of the priority projects for the EU and envisages the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

The launching ceremony of the first stage of the SGC was held in Baku on May 29, 2018, while opening ceremony of TANAP was held on June 12, 2018 in Turkey’s Eskisehir city.

The gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field has already gone through the first segment of the SGC - from the Sangachal terminal to the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline.

Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) were connected on the Turkish-Greek border.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz