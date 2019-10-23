By Trend

The consortium for contraction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has employed 700 specialists to preserve archaeological heritage along its route, Trend reports citing TAP Managing Director Luca Schieppati.

“TAP takes great care to respect local historical & cultural characteristics in Italy, Albania and Greece. In fact we have employed over 700 specialists to preserve archaeological heritage along the route,” said Luca Schieppati.

He noted that TAP is the result of a coordination activity between countries, territories, companies and construction technologies.

“Different countries have seen the company committed to adapting the infrastructure to individual needs,” noted the managing director.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz