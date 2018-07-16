By Trend

Canada’s Zenith Energy company has appointed David Sadoway to the position of Operations Manager of Zenith Aran, its fully-owned Azerbaijan subsidiary, effective September 1, 2018, the company told Trend.

Zenith has accepted Mike Palmer's resignation with retroactive effect from July 1, 2018.

Sadoway is a Canadian national and has thirty years of experience in completion and workover operations in Kazakhstan, Canada and Azerbaijan. He has held a number of managerial roles as a workover and completions specialist, most notably at Nations Energy and Legacy Oil & Gas in Kazakhstan.

“He will be coordinating the work programmes for the planned workovers of Z-21, Z-28 and Z-3 in the Zardab field, and subsequently MOC-1 in the Muradkhanli field,” said Andrea Cattaneo, Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Energy.

Zenith Energy is the operator of Muradkhanli, Jafarli and Zardab fields in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and Zenith Aran Oil Company signed a Rehabilitation, Exploration, Development and Production Sharing Agreement (REDPSA) in March 2016 for a block that includes the Muradkhanli, Jafarli and Zardab oil fields. Zenith Energy Ltd established its subsidiary company Zenith Aran Oil Company Ltd for production operations in these three fields. Production under the agreement began in August 2016.

Zenith holds an 80-percent participating interest in the three fields within the contract area, while SOCAR retains the remaining 20 percent. The agreement is for 25 years, with a potential extension by five additional years.

The total area of the Muradkhanli, Jafarli and Zardab fields is 642.2 square kilometers, and according to the contract, it is divided into rehabilitation and exploration territories.

The Muradkhanli-Jafarli-Zardab block is located in the Yevlakh-Agjabadi oil and gas region of Imishli district of Azerbaijan. The Muradkhanli field was discovered in 1971, Jafarli - in 1984, and Zardab - in 1981.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz