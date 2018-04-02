By Trend

SOCAR Energy Georgia (subsidiary of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR in Georgia) defined specific activity directions for 2018 at a meeting in Tbilisi, the company’s head Mahir Mammadov told Trend.

He said that from March 30 to April 1 this year, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev visited Georgia. During the visit, he was accompanied by his deputies Suleyman Gasimov, David Mammadov and head of the company’s Investments Division Vagif Aliyev.

“During the visit, a business meeting was held between the SOCAR president and first deputy prime minister, minister of economy and sustainable development of Georgia Dimitri Kumsishvili,” Mammadov said. “The sides discussed issues of mutual cooperation and ways of further expansion and deepening of bilateral partnership in Georgia.”

He also noted that a production meeting was held in the head office of SOCAR Energy Georgia in Tbilisi.

“During the meeting, the leadership of SOCAR was acquainted with the results of the company’s activities for 2017, as well as with further development plans,” Mammadov noted. “Following the meeting, specific activity directions of SOCAR Energy Georgia for 2018 were determined, taking into account the achievements of 2017.”

---

