The Fourth Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Advisory Council will be held Feb.15 in Baku, said Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy.

“Invitation letters were sent to relevant countries and several international financial institutions. The program and agenda of the ministerial meeting are being prepared,” said a message from the ministry.

Earlier, Trend learned from the US Department of State that Acting Special Envoy and Coordinator for International Energy Affairs at the US Department of State Sue Saarnio will take part in the event.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority energy projects for the EU. It envisages the transportation of gas from the Caspian region to the European countries through Georgia and Turkey.

At the initial stage, the gas to be produced as part of the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field is considered as the main source for the Southern Gas Corridor projects. Other sources can also connect to this project at a later stage.



As part of the Stage 2 of the Shah Deniz development, the gas will be exported to Turkey and European markets by expanding the South Caucasus Pipeline and the construction of Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline and Trans Adriatic Pipeline.

