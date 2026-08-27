Amy Carlon, Chargé d’Affaires of US Embassy in Azerbaijan congratulates First VP Mehriban Aliyeva

27 August 2026 20:16 (UTC+04:00)

Amy Carlon, Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan, has congratulated Azerbaijan's First Vice President, Mehriban Aliyev, on the occasion of her birthday.

According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:

Madam Vice-President,

On behalf of the United States, I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes as you celebrate your birthday.

Over the past year, we have seen cooperation between the United States and Azerbaijan advance to its highest level since our countries established diplomatic relations in 1992.

The August 2025 Summit hosted by President Trump at the White House laid the groundwork for a durable regional peace after over three decades of conflict and marked the first step toward a new chapter in our bilateral relationship. Since then, we have upgraded U.S.-Azerbaijan ties to a Strategic Partnership, which Vice President Vance and President Aliyev signed in Baku in February. Participating in that historic day alongside you, Vice President Vance, and President Aliyev is already one of the fondest memories of my diplomatic career.

Over the past year, we have seen an unprecedented number of visits by high-level officials in both directions, as we seek to advance commercial, cultural, educational, and security ties between the United States and Azerbaijan.

I look forward to continuing our important work together to strengthen the U.S.-Azerbaijan relationship for the mutual benefit of both our countries. Once again, I wish you and your family good health and happiness in the year ahead.

Sincerely,

Amy Carlon

Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan