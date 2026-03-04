President Ilham Aliyev awards group of employees of State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture - decree
A group of employees of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan has been awarded, AzerNEWS reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
According to the decree, the following employees of the committee were awarded for their efficient work in the development of urban planning and architecture in Azerbaijan:
Honorary diploma of the President of Azerbaijan
Namig Hummatov
Ilgar Isbatov
The 3rd Class "Labor" Order
Abdi Garayev
Eldar Nuriyev
"Taraggi" medal
Nadir Aslanov
Zahid Babayev
Elchin Kazimli
Read Gasimov
Jahangir Mammadrzayev
Rovshan Rzayev
Elchin Umudov
Nizami Yusifov
Medal "For distinction in civil service"
Gulbaniz Aliyeva
Elshan Azizov
Natig Mehtiyev
