Wednesday March 4 2026

4 March 2026 16:25 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev awards group of employees of State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture - decree

A group of employees of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan has been awarded, AzerNEWS reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the following employees of the committee were awarded for their efficient work in the development of urban planning and architecture in Azerbaijan:

Honorary diploma of the President of Azerbaijan

Namig Hummatov

Ilgar Isbatov

The 3rd Class "Labor" Order

Abdi Garayev

Eldar Nuriyev

"Taraggi" medal

Nadir Aslanov

Zahid Babayev

Elchin Kazimli

Read Gasimov

Jahangir Mammadrzayev

Rovshan Rzayev

Elchin Umudov

Nizami Yusifov

Medal "For distinction in civil service"

Gulbaniz Aliyeva

Elshan Azizov

Natig Mehtiyev

