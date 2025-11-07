President Ilham Aliyev awards senior military ranks to Defense Ministry officers - decree
Officers of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan have been granted senior military ranks, Azernews reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree conferring new ranks on several officers.
The decree promotes the following officers of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan to higher military ranks:
Higher military rank of "lieutenant general"
Major General Kenan Seyidov
Major General Aghamir Sultanov
Higher military rank of "major general"
Colonel Zaur Yusifli
Colonel Umudvar Guliyev
Colonel Anar Huseynov
Colonel Etibar Maharramov
Higher military rank of "rear admiral"
Captain 1st Rank Shahin Mammadov.
