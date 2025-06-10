Azerbaijan offers condolences to Austria regarding tragic school shooting in Graz

10 June 2025 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

A devastating school shooting in Graz, Austria, has left innocent students and teachers dead, sending shockwaves through the community and beyond, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed deep sorrow over the incident in a post on its official "X" social media account.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, as well as to the Austrian government and people. We wish a swift and full recovery to those injured," the statement read.

The tragedy claimed the lives of 11 people, with nearly 30 others wounded. Reports indicate that at least four of the injured are in critical condition.