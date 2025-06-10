Azerbaijan offers condolences to Austria regarding tragic school shooting in Graz
A devastating school shooting in Graz, Austria, has left innocent students and teachers dead, sending shockwaves through the community and beyond, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed deep sorrow over the incident in a post on its official "X" social media account.
"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, as well as to the Austrian government and people. We wish a swift and full recovery to those injured," the statement read.
The tragedy claimed the lives of 11 people, with nearly 30 others wounded. Reports indicate that at least four of the injured are in critical condition.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!