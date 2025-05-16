Azernews.Az

Saturday May 17 2025

Footage of President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Albania published on his social media accounts [VIDEO]

16 May 2025 23:02 (UTC+04:00)
Footage of President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Albania published on his social media accounts [VIDEO]

Footage of President Ilham Aliyev’s working visit to Albania has been published on his social media accounts, Azernews reports.

The post reads:

"President Ilham Aliyev’s working visit to Albania (15-16.05.2025)".

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more