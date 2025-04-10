President Ilham Aliyev arrives on working visit to Türkiye

10 April 2025 14:17 (UTC+04:00)

At Antalya International Airport, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by Antalya Governor Hulusi Şahin and other officials.

At the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Türkiye for a working visit to attend the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

