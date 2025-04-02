Aghdam’s Saricali village welcomes back displaced families [PHOTOS]

2 April 2025 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

In line with President Ilham Aliyev’s directives, the Great Return to the liberated territories continues.

According to Azernews, families who had been temporarily settled in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings across Azerbaijan have now been relocated to the newly rebuilt Saricali village in the Aghdam district. As part of this phase, 28 families—totaling 110 people—have moved back to their homeland.

Expressing their gratitude, the returning residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive support they received. They also extended their appreciation to the brave Azerbaijani Army, honoring the soldiers and officers who fought for the liberation of their lands. The residents paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in this cause.

Currently, nearly 40,000 people live in Garabagh and Eastern Zangezur, including former displaced families, project workers contributing to the region's reconstruction, and employees of various state institutions. The area has also seen the revival of healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy sectors.