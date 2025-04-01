Heydar Aliyev Foundation celebrates Ramadan with martyrs' families [PHOTOS]

1 April 2025 19:57 (UTC+04:00)

A special event was held with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in honor of Ramadan Bayram.

At the festive gathering attended by martyrs' families, verses from the Holy Quran were recited, and prayers were offered for the souls of the martyrs.

As part of the "My Son is a Hero" project by Fire Land Group, the event was organized with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture. Later, renowned Azerbaijani artists performed at the event.