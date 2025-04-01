OIC Secretary General sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

1 April 2025 19:02 (UTC+04:00)

​ Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha, has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday, Azernews reports.

"Excellency Mr. President,

I have the honor to extend to Your Excellency, in my own personal name and on behalf of the General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and its Organs and Institutions, our sincere wishes and heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr Almubarak.

We pray to Allah the Almighty for the continuous progress and prosperity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and for the peace, security, and well-being of the Islamic Ummah.

Please accept, Excellency Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration," reads the letter.